Lending dignity to the dead

NTR Memorial Trust to provide honourable last journey to unclaimed bodies of COVID-19 victims

The NTR Memorial Trust has decided to perform the last rites of the unclaimed bodies of COVID-19 victims.

Moved by the rising instances of families and relatives abandoning the bodies of those succumbing to the virus, managing trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari has announced that the trust will provide an honourable last journey for the unfortunate victims of COVID-19. Special vehicles have been made available for the purpose.

Oxygen plants

Meanwhile, the trust’s initiative of establishing oxygen plants at Repalle, Palacole, Kuppam and Tekkeli towns is moving at a fast pace. The oxygen plants are being set up with the CSR funds of the Heritage company.

The NTR Trust has sponsored more than 10 oxygen concentrators for the COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in home isolation.

Online consultation

It has also sponsored the online consultation services launched with the help of noted doctors abroad such as Lokeswara Rao (America), Niranjan Moturi (U.K.), Lakshmi Polisetti (Bridgeport City), Panduranga Koya (St. Louis), Dheeraj Nandanur (Stanton City), Venu M. Madipatla (pain management specialist), Sunil Kolli (anaesthetics), and Sathi Raju Vundavalli (Minnesota).

The trust is also providing telemedicine services, besides taking up distribution of medicines free of cost to the needy patients. The 24/7 call centre opened by the trust has been designed to rush help to the caller regardless of the time.

WhatsApp service

Considering the severity of the second wave of the pandemic and the lack of facilities in hospitals, the NTR Trust has also started a WhatsApp service to extend expert medical advice by noted doctors to the patients.

In addition, medicines, food and essential commodities are being supplied free of cost to thousands of needy patients through the TDP offices in the districts and parliamentary constituencies.