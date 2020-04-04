Lending a helping hand to police personnel

For many police personnel, standing for hours on end under the scorching sun while overseeing the implementation of the lockdown has become a Herculean task. The situation is pathetic for those with underlying health problems, like diabetes and blood pressure.

Amidst complaints from the police that it was difficult for them to have food and medicines at the stipulated time, many organisations have come forward to offer help to those on duty. Thanks to a few organisations including Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust at Mangalamampalem in Vizianagaram, the police officers are now getting timely supply of food packets, medicines, water, tea/coffee, etc.

“As many as 15,000 hand gloves and 5,000 masks are being supplied to police, doctors, medical staff, vegetable vendors and others going on duties. Essential goods are also being delivered at the doorstep of the visually challenged, who are among the worst-hit as they cannot expect assistance from anyone with the lockdown and social distancing norms in place,” said founder R. Jagadish Babu.

The Trust deployed several teams at Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Mandasa in Srikakulam district, Yelamanchi in Visakhapatnam district and at many places in Chittoor and Nellore districts, Mr. Jagadish Babu added.

Appreciating their work, Vizianagaram Revenue Divisional Officer K. Hemalatha urged all organisations to replicate the services of the Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust.

Vizianagaram former MP Botcha Jhansi handed over ₹3.5 lakh annual pension in the form of cheque to Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal on Saturday. She has also handed over a ₹2 lakh cheque on behalf of Satya Group of Educational Institutions.

South Asia LPG Company Private Limited CEO A.S. Krishnan said that the company had supplied 600 Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) kits to protect the health of doctors who are involved in COVID-19 duties in North Andhra region.

Balaji Textile Market president Praveen Kumar Anchalia and vice president P.Rama Rao distributed rice and other essential commodities for the security staff of the market.