Lending a helping hand in times of financial distress

A group of marketing executives in Vizianagaram have come up with an innovative solution to consistently meet targets in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) business.

The executives have started a Sales Field Force Welfare Association to take care of employees who have lost their jobs at sudden notice. The association provides them ‘hand loans’ of up to ₹5,000 per month in order to help them make ends meet on a temporary basis.

“Our aim is to instill confidence among them during a time of crisis. We help them find new jobs and enable them to meet travel expenses to attend interviews. Later, they can repay us the money without any interest,” said P. Panakala Rao, president of the Association which has 450 members.

Each member has to contribute ₹500 per year to the association which was established back in 2003. The corpus fund enables them to help many people and also meet the medical expenses of members who face sudden and serious health problems.

To boost the sales of various companies, the association organised a trade fair in Vizianagaram from August 16 to 18. “Marketing executives learn several new techniques from each other through interactions at such events,” Mr. Panakala Rao told The Hindu.