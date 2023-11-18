ADVERTISEMENT

Lendi engineering college bags national award for highest number of internships in various projects

November 18, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Lendi Engineering College Principal V.V. Ramareddy receiving award from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Goa on Friday night. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology (LIET)-Vizianagaram bagged all India level award for ensuring the highest number of internships for students in various projects such as cloud computing, process mining, embedded system, cybersecurity and others in reputed companies.

According to the press release from the institute on Saturday, the college secretary-cum- correspondent Koduru Shivarama Krishna and Principal V.V. Rama Reddy received the award from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and All India Council of Technical Education chairman T.G. Sitharam in Next Gen Skill Conclave organised in Goa on Friday night.

The institution bagged second position in the Best Performance Institutions’ category with 1857 internships. Vice Principal Thammineni Haribabu and Placement Dean G. Prakash Babu thanked the management for giving importance to the improvement of infrastructure which enabled the college to win the national award.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US