Lendi engineering college bags national award for highest number of internships in various projects

November 18, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Lendi Engineering College Principal V.V. Ramareddy receiving award from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Goa on Friday night.

Lendi Engineering College Principal V.V. Ramareddy receiving award from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Goa on Friday night. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology (LIET)-Vizianagaram bagged all India level award for ensuring the highest number of internships for students in various projects such as cloud computing, process mining, embedded system, cybersecurity and others in reputed companies.

According to the press release from the institute on Saturday, the college secretary-cum- correspondent Koduru Shivarama Krishna and Principal V.V. Rama Reddy received the award from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and All India Council of Technical Education chairman T.G. Sitharam in Next Gen Skill Conclave organised in Goa on Friday night.

The institution bagged second position in the Best Performance Institutions’ category with 1857 internships. Vice Principal Thammineni Haribabu and Placement Dean G. Prakash Babu thanked the management for giving importance to the improvement of infrastructure which enabled the college to win the national award.

