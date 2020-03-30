Lend helping hand to small schools, CM urged

The AP Private Schools Association has appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to extend a helping hand to small budget schools in the State, which were in a crisis due to the lockdown.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, APPSA president K.S.N. Murthy noted that the students of most of these schools were children of daily wage earners. They were not going for work in view of the lockdown. Under these circumstances, they would not be in a position to pay the fees of their children for the next few months.

The school managements are not in a position to pay salaries of teachers or rent to the owners of school buildings in view of the crisis. The association sought among other things considering the electricity bills of these schools from March to May as Category 7 and their collection in June, the insurance for school buses was paid till May but they have not moved and hence the road tax for May, June and July should be condoned and the ‘building tax’ should be considered as ‘general category’ and payment should be allowed in August, without any interest.

The association also sought formation of a ‘budget schools corporation’ with some corpus fund and arrange loans at cheaper rates of interest for the survival of these small budget schools.