Lend an ear to students, DEO urges parents and teachers

District Educational Officer M.Pagadalamma speaking in awareness programme in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Srikakulam

13 November 2021 18:59 IST

‘Suicidal tendencies among students is a major concern’

Srikakulam District Educational Officer M. Pagadalamma asked parents and teachers to listen to the grievances of students carefully so that they would not take extreme step on trivial issues. She said that suicidal tendencies among students was a major concern for the society.

Spandana Eda International Foundation organised an awareness programme in Srikakulam on ‘Teachers- Students Relationship-Their role in National Development.’

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking on the occasion, she said that teachers would be able to make students understand that difficult situations were common in life and everyone would be able to face them without losing self-confidence.

SEIF founder E.Samuel Reddy said that the foundation was establishing counselling centres in several parts of the State to provide solutions for problems being faced by youngsters. He said that a bad incident in his family made him establish the foundation to prevent youngsters from taking the extreme step.