Lella Appi Reddy appointed Leader of Opposition in Council

On being appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Council from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the MLC Lella Appi Reddy thanked former Chief Minister and the party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for recognising his service. Mr. Appi Reddy, who is a seasoned politician, has been in active politics since his college days.

Mr. Appi Reddy said that he would strive to question the State government on the public issues in the Council and protect the interests of the common people. He said that it was a good opportunity for him as he could work more effectively and efficiently for the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.