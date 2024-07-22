ADVERTISEMENT

Lella Appi Reddy appointed Leader of Opposition in Council

Published - July 22, 2024 09:47 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau

 

On being appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Council from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the MLC Lella Appi Reddy thanked former Chief Minister and the party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for recognising his service. Mr. Appi Reddy, who is a seasoned politician, has been in active politics since his college days.  

Mr. Appi Reddy said that he would strive to question the State government on the public issues in the Council and protect the interests of the common people. He said that it was a good opportunity for him as he could work more effectively and efficiently for the public.

