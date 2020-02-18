Legislative panel inspects functioning of anganwadi centres, centres for elderly and differently-challenged

Anaparthi (EAST GODAVARI)

18 February 2020 20:50 IST

‘Committee will give feedback to further improve services’

Legislative Committee on Welfare of Women, Children, Disabled and Old-aged led by Chairperson V. Kalavathi on Tuesday inspected the facilities and functioning of the anganwadi centres, daycare centres for the elderly people and differently-challenged in Anaparthi mandal in East Godavari district.

The committee members — Vidadala Rajani, S. Suryanarayana Reddy, P. Suneetha, B. Nagajagadeeswara Rao and A. Bhavani — interacted with the children at the anganwadi Centre (21), differently-abled people at Adarsh primary school and elderly people at Pushkaramatha Daycare Centre in the mandal.

The committee is expected to submit a report to the State government, recommending for upgradation of the services required to be offered to the children, differently-abled and elderly people.

Speaking to the newsmen, Ms. Kalavathi has said, “The services being offered under the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) programmes and anganwadi centres will be improved further and the committee will recommend the State government in this regard based on the field inspection across the State.”

Ms. Rajani has assured that the State government would work on completely imposing a ban on the liquor in the future. ICDS Project Director D. Sukhajeevan Babu has explained the present state of government services and the reach to the needy during the inspection.