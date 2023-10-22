ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary filmmaker Krishna remembered at event in Ongole

October 22, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Gopichand at the death anniversary event of his father T. Krishna in Ongole on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Tollywood actor Gopichand, who has carved a niche for himself in the industry, turned emotional during the death anniversary event of his father and noted film director Totempudi Krishna here on Saturday. The event was organised by Praja Natya Mandali (PNM).

Speaking after paying floral tributes to the legendary filmmaker, he said he was moved by the love and affection of Ongole residents for his father. They continue to mark birth and death anniversaries of Mr. Krishna by awarding scholarship to meritorious students. He exhorted members of GenX to draw inspiration by watching some of the thought-provoking films directed by his father, who died of cancer at the age of 36.

PNM honorary president Nalluri Venkateswarulu recalled how Krishna made films such as Pratighatana, Neti Bharatham and Repati Pourulu for the betterment of society. His thoughts were moulded by PNM during his college days in Ongole when he studied at C.S.R. Sarma college, Mr. Venkateswarulu said.

Budding classical dancers from Chandu Dance Academy hogged the limelight during the cultural programmes held on the occasion.

