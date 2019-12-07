Legal services authority urges leftover AgriGold depositors to make claims

The District Legal Services Authority, Anantapur has processed the applications of 20,772 AgriGold depositors from the district and transferred money into their accounts electronically.

District Legal Services Authority secretary (FAC) and Principal Senior Civil Judge P. Thirumala Rao told The Hindu that out of 33,051 applications made to the DLSA, 23,838 were found eligible as per the criteria set by the State government. Those ineligible depositors had bonds above ₹10,000 or were related to Karnataka.

Out of the 23,838 eligible depositors, a little above 3,000 could not be paid money as there were some technical faults in the bank account No. or IFSC code. All of them had been informed and about 200 of them had submitted the correct information and their cases were being disposed of, said Mr. Thirumala Rao. The amounts were disbursed from November 8 to November 20 through the Consolidated Financial Monitoring System of the State.

Pending cases

The District Collector and the AgriGold victims’ association had been informed about the pending cases and information was sent to individuals. About 1,000 of such cases were yet to be disposed of due to lack of information. “The DLSA has received money for all 33,000 cases, but only ₹14 crore have been disbursed and another ₹5 crore may be needed to pay the remaining depositors and if no more genuine claims are received, we shall return about ₹5 crore to the government,” Mr. Rao said.

Mr. Thirumala Rao has appealed to the depositors to approach the DLSA immediately if they have not applied so far or have given an application to some other authority.