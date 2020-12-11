‘Legal service a vital tool to protect human rights’

Former HC Judge bats for awareness among citizens

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary I. Karuna Kumar said that the protection of human rights was a bounden duty of all sections of society to realise a life of dignity for one and all.

Speaking on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day at DLSA office here on Thursday, Mr Karuna Kumar said the DLSAs had been playing a vital role in protecting the interests of the poor and the downtrodden, by providing them the legal aid against oppression.

“Human rights as a subject needs to be promoted across the social order. Legal luminaries all over the world have been contributing to spread the message of human rights education. It is a global issue now and it needs the expansion of legal services,” he said.

The DLSA secretary said that several social issues such as foeticide, child marriage, child labour and desertion of elderly parents comes under violation of human rights.

Moral responsibility

“Early education and awareness on importance of human rights will go a long way in their protection. Apart from the legal systems, it’s the moral responsibility of every individual in society to uphold human rights,” said Mr. Karuna Kumar.