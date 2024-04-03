Legal notice served on CM for linking Purandeswari with Vizag drug case, says BJP leader

April 03, 2024 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha State president Sheik Baji has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) while addressing election meetings.

“A legal notice has been served on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for dragging the names of BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and her family members into the drug bust case reported from Visakhapatnam,” Mr. Baji told the media on April 2 (Tuesday).

Mr. Baji alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been accusing the BJP leaders during his public meetings. “The issue has been brought to the notice of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena. The Chief Minister, in a public meeting on March 27, made a statement referring to the consignment caught with drug in Visakhapatnam,” he said.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that M/s. Sandhya Aqua Exports Private Limited which allegedly imported the consignment in question from Brazil belonged to Ms. Purandeswari’s relatives and that her family members were partners of that company. However, the fact is that she and her family members have nothing to do with the company and none of the directors of the company are her relatives,” Mr. Baji said referring to the letter written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena.

“Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy should tender an unconditional apology within a week,” he said.

BJP legal cell leader Mallikarjuna Murthy was also present.

