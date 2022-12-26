Legal metrology sleuths cracks down on errant millers

December 26, 2022 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Legal Metrology Deputy Controller N. Janardhana Rao and Assistant Controller S.M. Radhakrishna said the department would take stern action on millers who resorted to malpractices.

With the directive from Joint Collector Mayur Ashok, both officials conducted raids in Bobbili, Vangara, Santhakaviti and other mandals and booked cases against eight persons for cheating farmers by tampering with electronic scales and way bridges.

Mr. Radhakrishna urged farmers to inform the department by dialling 9398159434 to report malpractices.

