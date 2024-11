The Legal Metrology Department on Thursday searched fuel pumps in various districts and registered 16 cases. About 20 teams checked the petrol bunks in West Godavari, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and Chittoor districts, said Legal Metrology Joint Controller B. Ram Kumar. “We registered 16 cases against the owners under various provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. Of these, 13 were registered for short delivery of fuel,” said Mr. Ram Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.