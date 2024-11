The Legal Metrology Department on Thursday searched fuel pumps in various districts and registered 16 cases. About 20 teams checked the petrol bunks in West Godavari, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and Chittoor districts, said Legal Metrology Joint Controller B. Ram Kumar. “We registered 16 cases against the owners under various provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. Of these, 13 were registered for short delivery of fuel,” said Mr. Ram Kumar.