Legal Metrology officials raid malls, super markets, book 156 cases for various violations

Officials detect violation of norms, use of unchecked weighing machines in Vijayawada, Vizag

Rajulapudi Srinivas
September 11, 2022 00:16 IST

Legal Metrology officials checking the packaged items in a super market in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials of the Legal Metrology Department conducted raids on the super markets and malls in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam on Saturday and found several violations. They booked cases against the managements for deceiving the customers.

In all, eight teams under the supervision of Joint and Deputy Controllers inspected the stocks in the malls and observed violations under the Legal Metrology Packaged Rules and for allegedly using unverified weighing machines.

The managements were cheating the customers and as many as 156 cases were registered against the owners in the two places, said Legal Metrology Director General and Controller K.R.M. Kishore Kumar.

“The teams comprising officers from Vijayawada, Guntur and Eluru Zones conducted the raids and booked 61 cases in Visakhapatnam. Many items were packed without mentioning the details of the manufacturer, date, quantity and other particulars,” an official, who participated in the raids, told The Hindu.

In some malls, unchecked weighing instruments were being used, which would give less quantity of items than the prescribed weight, the officer said.

“Cases have been registered against the accused under Legal Metrology Packaged Commodities Rules and other violations,” Mr. Kishore Kumar said.

In Vijayawada, 95 cases were registered against traders. Raids were conducted on more than 30 malls and super markets. Officials checked the packages of pulses, oils, rice and other provisions, he said.

