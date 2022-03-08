Legal Metrology officials crack down on shops selling edible oil at high prices in A.P.

26 cases booked in Vizianagaram district, 20 in Srikakulam

Vigilance and Legal Metrology department officials on Tuesday cracked down on several shops in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts for reportedly selling edible oils at prices higher than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), which is a violation of the Consumer Protection Act-2019.

The Legal Metrology officials, including Deputy Controller N Janardana Rao and Assistant Controller S.M. Radhakrishna, booked 26 cases in Vizianagaram district in the last one week. Around 20 cases were filed in Srikakulam district where many traders had created a scarcity of edible oils in anticipation of further hike in prices.

Mr. Janardana Rao, who is in-charge for both districts, said that the department would impose fines up to ₹25,000 for violating norms. “Many traders are creating artificial scarcity of edible oils under the pretext of curtailed imports due to the Russia-Ukraine war. They are collecting up to ₹25 extra on each oil packet of one litre. The price of an oil packet is around ₹150 but it is being sold for ₹175,” he said. Mr. Radhakrishna asked the public to lodge complaints immediately by calling the numbers 93981-59434 (Vizianagaram) and 93981-153671 (Srikakulam) when they come across such violations of MRP rules.