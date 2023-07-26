ADVERTISEMENT

Legal Metrology officials conduct raids across A.P., book 146 cases against traders

July 26, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Short weighment of bags and non-mentioning of mandatory information on packages are some of the violations

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Legal Metrology officials checking the weight of rice bags in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Officials of the Legal Metrology Department on Wednesday conducted raids across the State on the wholesale and retail shops selling rice, pulses and other essential commodities, and booked 146 cases against the traders for various violations.

The raids were conducted in Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Bhimavaram, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati, Ongole, Tirupati, Anantapur, Kadapa, Srikakulam and Kurnool districts.

The officers booked 146 cases against the traders for violating the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act and Rules. Short weighment of bags and non-mentioning of mandatory information on packages were some of the violations, the officials said in a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Consumers were requested to check the weight on the package while purchasing, name and address of the manufacturer, month and year of packing, MRP and information of the Consumer Care Cell.

In case of any complaints, people were advised to dial 1967, or mail the grievance to clm-ap@nic.in, said the officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US