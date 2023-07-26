HamberMenu
Legal Metrology officials conduct raids across A.P., book 146 cases against traders

Short weighment of bags and non-mentioning of mandatory information on packages are some of the violations

July 26, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Legal Metrology officials checking the weight of rice bags in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Legal Metrology officials checking the weight of rice bags in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Officials of the Legal Metrology Department on Wednesday conducted raids across the State on the wholesale and retail shops selling rice, pulses and other essential commodities, and booked 146 cases against the traders for various violations.

The raids were conducted in Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Bhimavaram, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati, Ongole, Tirupati, Anantapur, Kadapa, Srikakulam and Kurnool districts.

The officers booked 146 cases against the traders for violating the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act and Rules. Short weighment of bags and non-mentioning of mandatory information on packages were some of the violations, the officials said in a release.

Consumers were requested to check the weight on the package while purchasing, name and address of the manufacturer, month and year of packing, MRP and information of the Consumer Care Cell.

In case of any complaints, people were advised to dial 1967, or mail the grievance to clm-ap@nic.in, said the officials.

