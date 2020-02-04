Andhra Pradesh

Legal Metrology officials conduct inspections

Strict vigil: Legal metrology officials inspecting a pharmacy at Bobbili in Vizinagaram district.

Strict vigil: Legal metrology officials inspecting a pharmacy at Bobbili in Vizinagaram district.  

more-in

Markets, petrol bunks and Rythu Bazaars under scanner

In an attempt to check the malpractice related to weight and measurement at shops and other commercial establishments, the Legal Metrology officials are conducting inspections in markets, petrol filling stations and Rythu Bazaars in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Focus on rural areas

“Now, our focus is on the rural and semi-urban areas. During inspections, we have found various malpractice pertaining to use of faulty weights and scales by traders, no seal on weighing machines and delay in their renewal,” said N. Janardhana Rao, Deputy Controller of Legal Metrology (Vizianagaram). The officials are conducting inspections in Bobbili and Parvatipuram in Vizianagaram district, and Narasannapeta, Tekkali, Palasa in Srikakulam district.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 9:07:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/legal-metrology-officials-conduct-inspections/article30732209.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY