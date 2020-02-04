Legal Metrology officials conduct inspections

In an attempt to check the malpractice related to weight and measurement at shops and other commercial establishments, the Legal Metrology officials are conducting inspections in markets, petrol filling stations and Rythu Bazaars in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.
Focus on rural areas
“Now, our focus is on the rural and semi-urban areas. During inspections, we have found various malpractice pertaining to use of faulty weights and scales by traders, no seal on weighing machines and delay in their renewal,” said N. Janardhana Rao, Deputy Controller of Legal Metrology (Vizianagaram). The officials are conducting inspections in Bobbili and Parvatipuram in Vizianagaram district, and Narasannapeta, Tekkali, Palasa in Srikakulam district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.