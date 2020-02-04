Legal Metrology officials conduct inspections

In an attempt to check the malpractice related to weight and measurement at shops and other commercial establishments, the Legal Metrology officials are conducting inspections in markets, petrol filling stations and Rythu Bazaars in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Focus on rural areas

“Now, our focus is on the rural and semi-urban areas. During inspections, we have found various malpractice pertaining to use of faulty weights and scales by traders, no seal on weighing machines and delay in their renewal,” said N. Janardhana Rao, Deputy Controller of Legal Metrology (Vizianagaram). The officials are conducting inspections in Bobbili and Parvatipuram in Vizianagaram district, and Narasannapeta, Tekkali, Palasa in Srikakulam district.