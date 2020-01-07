Legal metrology officials book case against commission agent

A commission agent N. Peddanna, who purchases agriculture produce at Rayalacheruvu in Yadiki mandal of Anantapur district, had been found cheating farmers for the last two years.

Anantapur Legal Metrology Inspector Mohammed Ghouse, in a release on Tuesday, said that the weighing stones he was using, turned out to be 1,200 grams less than its actual mark of 20 kg. Peddanna was purchasing jowar packed in bags by farmers at his facility and a case has been booked against him by the department.

The compounding fee would be levied soon based on the rules, said Mr. Ghouse. A panchanama was made on the spot and a copy of the same was handed over to the commission agent. The farmers asked if the quantity cheated by him would be recovered from the businessman in cash.

On Tuesday at Rayalacheruvu, officials also tried to inspect fair price shops, but all of them were found closed.

At Narpala village, one case was registered on a fair price shop dealer for giving short delivery of 1.5 kg for 20 kg. The department also registered a case on a fertilizer dealer for not declaring the name of the country from where it was imported.