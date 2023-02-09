Legal Metrology officials book 131 cases against hospitals

February 09, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Legal Metrology Department conducted surprise inspections at several hospitals in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and booked 131 cases against hospital managements for violation of the Legal Metrology Act and Rules.

According to a release by the Legal Metrology Department, the inspections were conducted in hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati and Kurnool.

Of the 131 cases booked, 113 cases were against violation of Packaged Commodity Rules and 18 cases were against the use of non-standard personal weighing scales.

Mandatory declarations as per rule 6 of Packaged Commodity Rules, smudging and alteration of MRP on packages and others were checked at the hospitals.