ADVERTISEMENT

Legal Metrology officials book 131 cases against hospitals

February 09, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

The Legal Metrology Department conducted surprise inspections at several hospitals in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and booked 131 cases against hospital managements for violation of the Legal Metrology Act and Rules.

According to a release by the Legal Metrology Department, the inspections were conducted in hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati and Kurnool.

Of the 131 cases booked, 113 cases were against violation of Packaged Commodity Rules and 18 cases were against the use of non-standard personal weighing scales.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mandatory declarations as per rule 6 of Packaged Commodity Rules, smudging and alteration of MRP on packages and others were checked at the hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US