Legal Metrology dept. seeks merger of food safety wing

The Department of Legal Metrology (DLM) which is responsible for enforcement of the Legal Metrology Acts and rules wants to take up the aspect of the food safety in the interest of consumers in the State. In this regard, DLM has made a proposal of merger of the food safety wing with it to the State government recently and is awaiting response.

Explaining why such a proposal has been made, Legal Metrology Controller M. Kantha Rao said that DLM officials often inspect food business operators to ensure delivery of assured quantity of the food to the consumers. However, though there is a scope we are unable to check the quality of the food being made or served which is a key aspect concerned to the consumer and his or her health.

“The proposal which was sent to the previous government has been cleared at all the levels but was shelved in the last minute due to various reasons. We have sent fresh proposals to the new government and response is awaited,” Mr. Rao told The Hindu.

“Bringing the food safety wing under LM will largely benefit the public and also the wing which is deprived of facilities and manpower. Enforcement of food safety rules too could be done strictly,” he said.

As per our proposal the food safety wing set up will remain same and get strengthened at the same time with attachment of additional staff, infrastructure and others, he said.