Legal Metrology department cracks down on errant iron shop traders in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam

March 02, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

Deputy Controller of Legal Metrology Department B. Madhusudan Reddy, Assistant Controller P.V. Ranga Reddy, Inspector M. Damodar Naidu and team members cracked down on errant traders selling iron, rice and other materials in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

During the special raids, they booked 24 cases in Vizianagaram district and 11 in Srikakulam, between February 29 (Thursday) and March 2 (Saturday). During the special drive, they observed that many iron shop owners were cheating customers by under weighing the iron purchased for the construction of houses. “Normally, the buyers of iron cannot cross check weighing quantity. It has become an advantage for a few traders to indulge in malpractices. We booked cases and imposed fines in accordance to the rules,” said Mr. Madhusudan Reddy.

“The raids in railway stations, bus stands will continue as many traders are selling cold drinks at higher rates, violating MRP norms,” he added. According to him, the district officials had submitted details of the cases to higher authorities including Legal Metrology wing State in-charge H. Arun Kumar and Joint Controller G. Rajesh Kumar, who monitored simultaneous raids across the State, including the North Andhra region.

