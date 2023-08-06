Legal Metrology department cracks down on dealers short-weighting rice, fertilisers in Vizianagaram

August 06, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Legal Metrology department will take strict action against rice and fertilisers traders if they short-weighted goods or violated any other provisions of the Packaged Commodities Rules and Regulations-2011, said Deputy controller Basam Madhusudhana Reddy. He asked consumers to check the weight, manufacturer, date, maximum retail price and other details before buying the goods.

He, along with assistant controller V. Ranga Reddy and inspector Damodar Naidu, searched various shops and establishments at Nellimarla, Bhogapuram, Gajapathinagaram and Vizianagaram and other places and registered 35 cases against dealers who allegedly short-weighted goods.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Madhusudana Reddy said he has issued notice on companies seeking explanation for the short weight of packaged rice, pulses, fertilisers and other commodities. “We will verify whether it is a manufacturing defect or an intentional fraud. The department will impose fines up to ₹50,000 if the culpability of the traders is proved,” he said.

The official urged consumers in Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Rajam and other places to alert authorities if they come across any such violation.

He asked traders to pay statutory fees and take corrective measures if there is any issue with their scales. He said the verification of the machines would be done in the laboratory established in the office. He said the periodic verification of machines was made mandatory for all jewellery shops as the slightest difference would result in loss to the consumers.

