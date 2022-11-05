Legal hurdles for Bhogapuram airport cleared as HC dismisses all writ petitions related to land acquisition

There are no legal grounds that warrant interference in the case, says the High Court.

A Division Bench of the High Court led by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu paved the way for the construction of the proposed international airport at Bhogapuram village in Vizianagaram district by dismissing all the writ petitions that challenged the land acquisition, as well as a writ appeal on Friday.

The court said in its order that the total area notified for acquisition was 2,700 acres (2,200 acres for the construction of the airport and 500 acres to be utilised for allied activities).

An amount of ₹678 crore has already been paid to the landowners and the land in the government’s possession is 2,064 acres. The total number of affected landowners is 1,959 of whom 1,937 had agreed for consent awards which have since been passed.

The court stated that the government was already in possession of 2,064 acres of land except 37.15 acres which survived for adjudication on merits. All petitioners except those owning the said 37.15 acres had received the compensation.

Therefore, only a small patch in the middle of the land parcel that was identified for the construction of the airport remained to be occupied by the government whereas an overwhelming public interest was in favour of allowing the airport construction to begin soon and it could not be held in suspended animation any longer.

Besides, there were no legal grounds that warranted interference in the cases.