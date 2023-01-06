ADVERTISEMENT

Legal help for people in criminal cases launched in seven districts of A.P. 

January 06, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Aggrieved public can utilise the service by approaching secretaries of District Legal Services Authorities

V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh High Court judge and State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) executive chairman Justice C. Praveen Kumar inaugurated the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System (LADCS) in Chittoor, Kurnool, Kadapa, Guntur, West Godavari, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts in virtual mode on Friday. 

The LADCS has been introduced by the National Legal Services Authority. It will be made operational in Nellore, Krishna and Anantapur districts soon. 

According to a press release by SLSA member-secretary M. Babitha, LADCS would exclusively deal with legal aid matters in criminal cases in the district headquarters. 

It would provide legal advice and assistance to individuals, represent/conduct trials and appeals including all miscellaneous work in all sessions, special and magistrate courts including executive courts, handle remand and bail work and extend legal assistance at pre-arrest stage in accordance with guidelines laid down by NALSA.

Besides, LADCS officials would do any other legal aid work related to district courts or as assigned by the secretaries of the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA) and make periodic visits of prisons. The aggrieved public could avail themselves of the assistance under the LADCS by approaching DLSA secretaries concerned. 

