Legal education important for women: Vasireddy Padma

Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Women Vasireddy Padma on Wednesday said an efficient probe and expedition of the conviction of persons involved in cases of sexual violence against women and girls was the only way to ensure speedy justice to women.

Speaking at a workshop on “Focus on Speedy Justice to Women” and the role of judiciary, health and police, she said the government was apprised of the need for a strong network of courts and police stations to ensure justice in crimes against women.

Ms. Padma said besides establishing fast-track courts, measures should be taken to fill the vacant posts of public prosecutors in criminal courts and the courts should actively consider allocating one day in a week to exclusively take up women-related cases.

She said it was unfortunate that women who approached courts had to wait for long years for justice and said appointments to all vacant posts in the mahila courts and POCSO (Protection of Child from Sexual Offences) courts should be done without any further delay.

Ms. Padma said the Commission had embarked on an awareness drive to educate women on the various existing Acts as it would give them courage to fight for their rights.

She said the series of welfare schemes ushered in by the government in the State had started showing a positive impact on the lives of women. She said a close study of dowry harassment, domestic violence and sexual harassment cases reflected the intensity of the problems.

State Legal Cell Authority Member Secretary Chinnamsetti Raju said speedy justice was a fundamental right of a woman and underscored the significance of coordination among various departments in handing over compensation amount to women victims.

Retired judges, legal experts, Disha special officers and representatives of various other departments attended the session.