Legal aid defense counsels asked to gain knowledge of digital technology

November 19, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

High Court Judge, Justice B.V.L.N. Chakravarthy, has asked the legal aid defense counsels to gain knowledge of digital technology as electronic evidence has become vital in cyber offences.

The judge participated in the State-wide orientation programme for Legal Aid Defense Counsels (LADC), organised by the AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Chakravarthy said the role of defense counsels was important and asked them to go through the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 and the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

“Many advocates do not have expertise in electronic records. But, there is a need to have complete knowledge of digital technology as electronic evidence has become a must in each and every crime,” the judge said.

APSLSA Member Secretary M. Babitha, A.P. Judicial Academy Director A. Hari Haranadha Sarma, senior advocates Sunkara Rajendra Prasad, U.S.R. Raju, M. Venkateswara Rao and others spoke on ‘Significance and objectives of LADC Scheme’, ‘Art of Cross Examination’ and ‘Professional Ethics’.