Legal action will be taken against Atchannaidu for unparliamentary remarks against police, says Chittoor SP

January 28, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy on Saturday condemned the “unparliamentary remarks” made against the police allegedly by Telugu Desam Party State president and legislator K. Atchannaidu at a public meeting in Kuppam on Friday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Rishant Reddy said it was unfortunate on the part of a senior party leader to blame the Police Department and degrade its decorum.

He said though the police had provided security arrangements with 500 personnel, the TDP leader’s remarks were unwarranted. He said legal action would be initiated against Mr. Atchannaidu.

The Chittoor district police officers’ union also met Mr. Rishnat Reddy and submitted a memorandum seeking action against Mr. Atchannaidu.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders, in a statement, alleged that though the organisers of Yuva Galam had urged the SP to provide proper security, only 50 police personnel were posted for bandobast duties.