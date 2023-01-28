ADVERTISEMENT

Legal action will be taken against Atchannaidu for unparliamentary remarks against police, says Chittoor SP

January 28, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The TDP leader’s remarks are unwarranted, says Rishant Reddy

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy on Saturday condemned the “unparliamentary remarks” made against the police allegedly by Telugu Desam Party State president and legislator K. Atchannaidu at a public meeting in Kuppam on Friday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Rishant Reddy said it was unfortunate on the part of a senior party leader to blame the Police Department and degrade its decorum.

He said though the police had provided security arrangements with 500 personnel, the TDP leader’s remarks were unwarranted. He said legal action would be initiated against Mr. Atchannaidu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Chittoor district police officers’ union also met Mr. Rishnat Reddy and submitted a memorandum seeking action against Mr. Atchannaidu.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders, in a statement, alleged that though the organisers of Yuva Galam had urged the SP to provide proper security, only 50 police personnel were posted for bandobast duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US