Legacy of Damodaram Sanjeevaiah ignored, laments Chinta

‘Not one statue of the leader who worked for betterment of Dalits can be seen in the State’

Former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Chinta Mohan deplored that the YSR Congress Party government had ignored the legacy of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Damodaram Sanjeevaiah.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Dr. Chinta Mohan said that by not making any announcement on Sanjeevaiah’s birth centenary celebrations, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had displayed its casual attitude towards the Dalits. “While the statues of Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy were found all over the State, there is not a single statue of Sanjeevaiah, who is known for his selfless service for the upliftment of the downtrodden sections,” he said.

The Congress leader said that a representation would be made to the district administration to install Sanjeevaiah statues in Chittoor, Tirupati and Srikalahasti.

Dr. Chinta Mohan observed that the BJP-led NDA government has been losing public confidence and it was visible in the Assembly elections in five States. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not addressed even a single press conference in the last eight years and this exposed his autocratic tendencies and scant respect for the public welfare.

He alleged that there was a hidden agenda behind the NDA’s move to privatise the railways, airports and steel factories in the country.

The Congress leader reiterated that in the coming 2024 Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, a candidate belonging to the Kapu community would be projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate.