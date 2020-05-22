Left unions oppose move to amend labour laws

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 May 2020 22:54 IST

They seek ₹10,000 each for unorganised workers

A protest was staged jointly by the CITU and the AITUC, demanding that the Centre give up its ‘anti-labour’ policies, at the AITUC office at Maddilapalem here, on Friday.

AITUC district secretary G. Vamana Murthy and CITU Zone president V. Krishna Rao alleged that the Union government and some State governments were trying to amend the labour laws to favour the managements at the cost of the interests of workers. At a time, when the government was supposed to come to the rescue of workers and support them during the lockdown, it was unfortunate that the government was resorting to amendment of the laws to favour the managements.

They said that attempts were being made to privatise PSUs apart from terminating the services of contract and outsourcing workers. They demanded that unorganised sector workers be given ₹10,000 each for loss of wages during the lockdown. They also demanded withdrawal of FDI in the defence sector, failing which an agitation would be launched by the workers.

AITUC leaders P. Govind, A. Sankar, K. Siva, B. Pratap and CITU leaders K. Kumari, P. Venkata Rao and Appa Rao were among those who participated in the protest.