Left parties to stay awayfrom JSP’s ‘long march’

In a letter to Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday, CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna and his counterpart in the CPI(M) P. Madhu said that they have resolved to stay away from Sunday’s long march in Visakhapatnam which is aimed at mounting pressure on the government to solve the problem of sand shortage.

The Left parties’ leaders said though they shared the concern expressed by Mr. Kalyan over suicide by construction workers purportedly due to the loss of livelihood on account of the sand crisis, his statement that he would not mind taking the BJP’s support was not acceptable to them. Therefore, they decided to stage protests on their own.

Meanwhile in Visakhapatnam, JSP leader and former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana demanded that the workers in the construction sector be given a minimum of ₹10,000 per month as compensation, on the lines of the one being given to the fishermen during the ban on fishing.

Addressing the media, Mr. Lakshminarayana said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had abolished the sand policy of the TDP government immediately after coming to power on June 1 and announced a new one on September 5.

Party general secretary T. Chandrasekhar pointed out that the new sand policy was complicated and there was lot of red tape.

Meet venue shifted

Political Affairs Committee chairman N. Manohar urged the people not to believe in rumours that were being spread on social media.

“There is a rumour on social media that police have not accorded permission to the march and the public meeting. Permission has been given, but the venue of the meeting has been shifted from the Gandhi statue opposite the GVMC office to the place opposite the Government Women’s College,” said Mr. Manohar.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, along with party leaders and workers, would commence the march from the Telugu Talli statue near Maddilapalem at 3 p.m.