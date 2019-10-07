Andhra Pradesh

Left parties to stage week-long protests from October 11

They are opposing merger of public sector banks and seeking 200 days of work under NREGS

The CPI and the CPI(M) on Sunday announced the commencement of a week-long protests across the Krishna district from October 11 against merger of public sector banks and seeking 200 days of work under the NREGS.

In a joint press conference held here on Sunday, CPI(M) secretary (East Krishna) R. Raghu and CPI Krishna district secretary Akkineni Vanaja appealed to people to join the protests against the Modi-led government for its policies in the banking and other key sectors.

The Left parties are gearing up to attract people for the protests to be staged in mandal headquarters and in Machilipatnam in the Krishna district.

