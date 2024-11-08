Left parties to protest against power tariff on November 19

The Left parties on Friday decided to stage a protest against the hike in electricity charges in the city on November 19.

Addressing a press conference here, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that the Andhra Pradesh government was burdening the people by steeply increasing electricity charges in the name of true-up charges, adjustments and others.

The Left parties will intensify protests across the State until these charges are revoked and plan to express their opposition to these hikes during a protest in Vijayawada on November 19, coinciding with the Assembly session. Protests will be held in all 26 districts from November 20 to 30, highlighting the government’s failures, they said.

Mr. Ramakrishna criticised the coalition NDA government, stating that it had already imposed a burden of ₹6,072 crore through adjustment charges and is now planning to collect another ₹11,000 crore, which is unacceptable.

Such a massive burden was never seen even during the time of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has allowed time until November 19 to raise objections against the hike. The public, civic groups, and opposition parties were requested to voice their concerns to APERC. The APERC is urged to allow them to present their arguments based on the objections received, he said.

Mr. Srinivas Rao criticised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) who had promised that it would not raise electricity charges if voted to power.

“It unacceptable from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu to now put the blame of power burden on decisions made by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, reminding everyone that the public had rejected YSRCP precisely because of these charges. The consumers would now have to bear an additional burden of ₹1.80 to ₹2.40 per unit,” he said.

Although TDP had previously opposed the installation of smart meters, they are now continuing the initiative, with the contract being given to Shirdi Sai Company. The public is already dissatisfied with the coalition government due to issues like liquor, sand prices and increased costs. From November 20, left leaders will form three teams to travel across the State, holding seminars, meetings, and round-table discussions to protest, he added.

