Left parties to meet Polavaram project oustees in merged mandals

KAKINADA

29 June 2021 23:40 IST

The Left parties, led by CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu, will conduct a field study in the merged mandals of Chintoor Agency in East Godavari district on July 2 and 3.

The two-day field inspection is aimed at documenting the present state of rehabilitation of Polavaram project oustees and their problems as scores of families are still waiting for the Resettlement and Rehabilitation package in the three merged mandals — Chintoor, V.R. Puram, and Kunavaram — in Chintoor Agency.

Advertising

Advertising

The Left party leaders are also expected to be accompanied by the local workers of Congress and Jana Sena Party.