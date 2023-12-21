Left parties to lend ‘direct support’ to protesting Anganwadi workers in Andhra Pradesh

December 21, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Left parties have said that they will extend “direct support” to the protesting Anganwadi workers if the Andhra Pradesh government fails to concede their demands before December 26.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, CPI(ML) New Democracy leaders P. Prasad, K. Polari, Ramakrishna, CPI(ML) Liberation leader Harinath, Forward Bloc leader P.V. Sundararama Raju, RSP leader Ravikanth attended a meeting held at the CPI(M) office here on December 21 (Thursday).

Disclosing the details before the media, Mr. Srinivas Rao said that the Anganwadi workers had served a notice a month ago, demanding that the government concede their demands, but the government whiled away time.

“Though the government responded to a few minor issues, there was an inordinate delay in issuing the G.O. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was meting out an injustice to the Anganwadi workers by not responding to the demands such as gratuity and hike in wages. The Left parties will extend their direct support to the protesting Anganwadi workers if the government does not respond to their demands before December 26,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.