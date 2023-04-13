ADVERTISEMENT

Left parties to launch protest programmes against Central policies today

April 13, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

CPI and CPI(M) national leaders to participate in the State-wide protests that will continue till May 1

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of Left parties releasing a poster on the protest campaign in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) will jointly organise Prachara Bheri, a campaign against the Central Government policies, from April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr. B R Ambedkar, till May 1 across the State. The drive will be launched in the city. 

The CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao released a poster on the programme here on Thursday. They said that CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat, and CPI national Secretary Binoy Viswam would take part in the protest programmes. 

They said that the people were waiting for the end of the ‘anarchic rule’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the country. The Modi-Shah team was trying to stoke passions for political gain and to retain power. They were leaving no stone unturned to divert public attention from the Adani scam and the failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  The Left parties would expose the BJP and also the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) that was extending all support to the BJP in spreading the RSS ideology and activities in the State, they said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) State Secretariat members Y. Venkateswara Rao and Ch. Babu Rao, CPI State Secretariat member Jelli Wilson and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US