Left parties to contest in 25 wards

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 March 2021 00:51 IST

This is the highest number of wards the CPI and CPI(M) are contesting since the establishment of GVMC

For the first time in the GVMC elections, the main Left parties — CPI(M) and CPI — will be contesting in 25 wards. This is said to be the highest number of wards that the Left parties will be contesting since the establishment of the GVMC, and they are going all alone without any tie-up with any other political parties.

Though there is no formal tie-up with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), two seats — one in Gajuwaka and one in Steel Plant area — have been left by the TDP for the Left parties.

While sitting corporator A.J. Stalin of the CPI will be contesting from one ward in Gajuwaka, sitting corporator Gangarao will be contesting from VSP area. The TDP will not be contesting from either of these seats.

Of the 25 wards, the CPI(M) will be contesting from 19 wards, including two in Anakapalle and one in Bheemunipatnam, and the CPI has pitched candidates in six wards.

Gangarao from VSP and Botta Eswaramma from Kancharapalem are sitting corporators for the CPI(M), while for CPI, A.J. Stalin is the sitting corporator from Gajuwaka area.

Since both the major Left parties are in the fray in an individual capacity, they will be locking horns at least in four wards such as 13, 63, 97 and 82 (Anakapalle).

Parties exude confidence

Senior leaders from both the parties exuded confidence that they would increase their share by winning a few more, apart from retaining the three that they had won in the last GVMC polls held 14 years ago.

“Most of our candidates are fighting from industrial areas, which have a plethora of problems and where people were unhappy with both the TDP and the YSRCP,” said Ch. Narasinga Rao, State secretariat member of CPI(M).

These are slums, with people living in poverty and battling health issues, housing problems and water and sanitation issues.

The Left parties intend to capitalise on these issues and also make the VSP privatisation row and rising inflation their poll planks.

A larger number of people are industrial workers and many are out of jobs. They sympathise with the protesters and workers of VSP, who have been agitating against its divestment, said CPI State Assistant Secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy.

This apart, price rise, especially in the case of fuel and LPG, is another major poll plank for the Left parties.

“The abnormal increase in fuel prices and LPG has hit the middle-class and the poor hard, and we are going to highlight this,” said Mr. Murthy.