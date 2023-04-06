Left parties to begin campaign against BJP policies from April 14 in Andhra Pradesh

April 06, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) will jointly launch a massive campaign from April 14 against the ‘anti-Andhra Pradesh policies’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union Government, said their respective district secretaries C. Jaffer and V. Rambhupal at a press conference here on Thursday.

Lamenting the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh, the Left party leaders criticised the opposition parties for being ‘eager to provide support to the BJP in every possible way’.

The duo took a dig at what they termed as a lack of activism on the part of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the State to get the required funds sanctioned from the Centre for the execution of the Polavaram project. They also criticised the absence of a cohesive demand for Special Category Status (SCS) or a special package for the State in lieu of SCS.

“All of the MPs from Andhra Pradesh have simply surrendered to the BJP in Parliament and do not raise their voice on any issues, even as the YSRCP has the fourth highest strength in Parliament. Smaller parties with just a couple of MPs ensure that their voices are heard and their protests recorded, but the MPs from Andhra Pradesh meekly surrender,” the CPI district secretary alleged.

Mr. Rambhupal criticised the ‘witch-hunt’ against MPs from other political parties and condemned how the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the suspension of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was rejected by the Union Government.

While this programme will be taken up at all district headquarters on April 14 by offering floral tributes to B.R. Ambedkar, a padayatra will be taken out from the Janthaluru construction site of Central University of Andhra Pradesh to Anantapur and in Guntakal to highlight the demand for formation of the Guntakal Railway Zone, said Mr. Rambhupal.