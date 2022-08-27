Left parties, their ideologies have become redundant: Somu Veerraju

“They were habituated to forging alliances on partisan grounds and practising divisive politics to suit their convenience,” the Andhra Pradesh BJP president said.

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
August 27, 2022 15:44 IST

BJP State President Somu Veerraju. File | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

Taking strong objection to a purported comment by Communist Party of India (CPI) leader  D. Raja that the Modi government’s policies made the poor people’s lives miserable, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said it was intended to tarnish the image of the Prime Minister and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA.) 

He insisted that the Left parties and their ideology have become redundant and it has been proved on multiple occasions. “They were habituated to forging alliances on partisan grounds and practising divisive politics to suit their convenience.”

In a press release, Mr. Veerraju said that zero-balance accounts were opened in the name of 40 crore poor people, 20 crore gas connections were given, free electricity has been provided to 15 crore families and a slew of other welfare measures taken. “But, the Left parties were obviously blind to the reality, unmindful of the fact that their stature has been reduced from national to regional parties,” he said.

He said that people were aware of the machinations of Left parties, which were evident from the gold smuggling allegation levelled against none other than the Kerala CM and other scandals across the country in which the Left leaders were involved. 

