Left parties take out rally over sand shortage

‘New sand policy shattered lives of construction workers’

The CPI and the CPI(M) have taken out a massive rally in the city in protest over shortage of sand. The rally began at Bellary Chowrastha in the city till the stockyard, on the outskirts of the city. The activists were stopped from entering the stockyard, and after a scuffle with the police, a few were arrested.

The protesters claimed that the YSRCP has artificially created a sand scarcity in the State by bringing in the new policy. They added that this policy has affected lives of lakhs of construction workers.

They drew parallels between the salt satyagraha by Mahatma Gandhi against the taxes imposed by the British and said that a sand satyagraha’ has been taken up by the CPI and CPI(M) against the burden imposed on the people of the State by the YSRCP.

The protesters demanded that the government must recognise the gravity of the situation and make sand available for free.

CPI and CPI(M) leaders P. Nirmala, K. Ramanjaneyulu, T. Shadrak, Jagannadham and Muniappa are among those who participated in the rally.

