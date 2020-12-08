Left parties take out rallies to garner support for Bharat Bandh

Request made to RTC official to not run buses today

Leaders and activists of the Communist Party of India(CPI) and CPI (M) on Monday took out motorcycle rallies, met leaders of different interest groups in the society to garner support for the proposed Bharat Bandh on Tuesday opposing the Centre’s three Farm Laws, which according to them go against the interests of the average small farmer.

At Nandyal, farmers and CPI(M) activists led by party district joint secretary S.M.D. Rafi took out a bike rally asking people to voluntarily support the bandh to ensure farmers were not made victims at the hands of corporate companies, who they fear will soon enter the farming sector.

In Anantapur, the leaders of Left parties - V. Rambhupal and Jaffer along with party cadre met leaders of the trading community and asked them to down the shutters and support the cause of the marginal growers of agricultural items. Once the corporate companies gain a monopoly over the food products, prices would be determined by them, said Mr. Rambhupal.

The communist leaders also met the Anantapur APSRTC Regional Manager to request him to not to run buses on Tuesday and support the ‘Bharat Bandh’. A bike rally was taken out from the Press Club, near Tower Clock, which wound its way through the Saptagiri Circle, Gandhi Bazaar, Tadipatri Busstand, Srikantham Circle and RTC bus stand to spread awareness among the general public over the alleged anti-farmer laws.

“The farmers from Haryana and Punjab are peacefully agitating on Delhi border, but the Centre did not bother to address their grievances and dashed all their demands,” the Left party leaders said. Tuesday’s bandh was to strengthen the hands of those farmers so that they get better bargain during the talks with the union government in Delhi, they added.