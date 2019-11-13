Left parties stage ‘sand march’

Leaders of CPI, CPI(ML) and other Left parties came together for a ‘sand march’ in the city to protest against the prevailing sand shortage in the State.

Participants dug sand from the Krishna river bank and distributed it for free to the public as a form of protest.

CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna accused the State government of extending the ban on the extraction of sand from the quarries under the pretext of intermittent floods. He said that the floods brought along a significant amount of sand and alleged that the government was sending it to other States.

“Several sand workers have committed suicide due to the prevailing ban on the mining of sand. We demand the government to give the families of the deceased an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh. Additionally, we also demand the government to give compensation of ₹20,000 to sand workers across the State,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna added that the police had attempted to suppress protesters who were marching towards the Krishna river to extract the sand from its banks. While the leaders said that their march culminated in a success, they condemned the actions of the police.

“The police clamped down on the march and arrested many of our leaders. We condemn this act,” said Ch. Baburao, State Secretariat member.