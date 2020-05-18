Left parties stage protest against power tariff hike

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 May 2020 18:29 IST

They also oppose power reforms announced by the Centre

Leaders of the Left parties on Monday staged a dharna at the CPI(M) district office opposing hike in power tariff.

The government that assured power supply for three months even if bills were not paid in the wake of the lockdown, stealthily brought in the new tariff and resorted to levy of reconnection charges, the leaders alleged.

They also opposed the power reforms announced by the Union government ultimately leading to privatisation and encroaching upon the rights of the States.

CPI(M) district and city secretaries K. Lokanadham and B. Ganga Rao respectively, CPI city secretary M. Paidiraju, Y. Kondaiah (CPI ML- New Democracy) and Ganesh Panda (CPI ML) participated.

Arrest condemned

Mr. Ganga Rao condemned the arrest of CPI(M) leaders peacefully protesting against the power tariff hike at Gopalapatnam and Gajuwaka for violation of Section 144 and under the pretext of preventing the spread of coronavirus.