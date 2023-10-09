Left parties stage protest against power tariff hike in Andhra Pradesh

October 09, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The unprecedented hike in electricity charges put a heavy burden on the public, said the district leaders of Left parties and farmers here on Monday.

They were taking part in a protest organised by the CPI, CPM, and Rythu Sangam at Gandhi statue junction as part of the state-wide protest against the increase in electricity charges.

CPI and CPI(M) district secretaries S. Nagarajan and V. Gangaraju and district president of A.P. Rythu Sangam T. Janardhan said the hike was precipitated by the privatisation of transformers and substations as part of implementing electricity reforms for an additional loan of 0.5% from the Centre.

They said the public was being burdened every month in the name of adjustment charges, true-up charges, fuel duty, and surcharges in electricity bills. The move to fix smart meters on agricultural pumps was to withdraw the free electricity given to farmers, they alleged.

The protesters alleged that the State government was planning to buy meters, each costing ₹3,500, for ₹25,000 to earn commissions. They said the stir would continue throughout the district for a week.