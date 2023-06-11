ADVERTISEMENT

Left parties stage protest against Amit Shah’s tour of Visakhapatnam

June 11, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

CPI-M Srikakulam District Secretary D. Govinda Rao alleged that the Centre had done maximum injustice to Andhra Pradesh by denying Special Category Status and funds for North Andhra region

K Srinivasa Rao

CPI, CPIM leaders staging protest against Union government policies in Srikakulam on June 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CPI, CPIM and other Communist parties staged a protest against the Union government policies and Home Minister Amit Shah’s tour of Visakhapatnam on June 11.

CPI-M Srikakulam District Secretary D. Govinda Rao alleged that the Union government had done maximum injustice to Andhra Pradesh by denying Special Category Status and funds for North Andhra region although they were assured in A.P. Reorganisation Act.

Also read: Around 1,000 police personnel to be deployed for Amit Shah’s meeting in Visakhapatnam on June 11

“Mr. Amit Shah has no moral right to visit North Andhra region as the BJP failed to understand the needs of residual Andhra Pradesh. That is why we have organised Amit Shah Go Back protest,” said Mr. Govinda Rao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CPIM former district secretary of Srikakulam district Bhaviri Krishna Murthy alleged that Srikakulam became the most backward district in the country due to the lopsided policies of Union and State governments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US