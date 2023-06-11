HamberMenu
Left parties stage protest against Amit Shah’s tour of Visakhapatnam

CPI-M Srikakulam District Secretary D. Govinda Rao alleged that the Centre had done maximum injustice to Andhra Pradesh by denying Special Category Status and funds for North Andhra region

June 11, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
CPI, CPIM leaders staging protest against Union government policies in Srikakulam on June 11, 2023.

CPI, CPIM leaders staging protest against Union government policies in Srikakulam on June 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CPI, CPIM and other Communist parties staged a protest against the Union government policies and Home Minister Amit Shah’s tour of Visakhapatnam on June 11.

CPI-M Srikakulam District Secretary D. Govinda Rao alleged that the Union government had done maximum injustice to Andhra Pradesh by denying Special Category Status and funds for North Andhra region although they were assured in A.P. Reorganisation Act.

Also read: Around 1,000 police personnel to be deployed for Amit Shah’s meeting in Visakhapatnam on June 11

“Mr. Amit Shah has no moral right to visit North Andhra region as the BJP failed to understand the needs of residual Andhra Pradesh. That is why we have organised Amit Shah Go Back protest,” said Mr. Govinda Rao.

CPIM former district secretary of Srikakulam district Bhaviri Krishna Murthy alleged that Srikakulam became the most backward district in the country due to the lopsided policies of Union and State governments.

Andhra Pradesh / politics / state politics

