Left parties protests on April 25

The Left parties will stage protests in front of the Secretariat on April 25 demanding that the government take steps to bring down the spiralling prices of essential commodities.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(ML) New Democracy, CPI(ML), Forward Bloc, SUCI(C), CPI(ML) New Democracy, MCPI (U), CPI(ML) Liberation and RSP would participate in the protests.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the. Left parties leaders said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for rise in the prices.

India would soon become another Sri Lanka. Mr. Modi would be first accused in this regard, they said The Left parties would organise the protests and programmes to expose the Modi government.

The State government, instead of opposing the anti-people policies, was supporting the Central government. More so, it was pursuing similar policies. The people were being burdened with additional taxes. After April 25, the agitation would be intensified and militant type protests would be organised. An action plan would be chalked out in this regard, they said.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna, P. Prasad of CPI(ML) New Democracy, Jasti Kishore Babu of PI(ML), P V SundararamaRaju of SUCI(C), Brahmaiah of CPI(ML) New Democracy, Qadar Basha of MCPI (U) and others spoke.